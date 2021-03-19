Panthers Signing TE Dan Arnold To Two-Year, $6M Deal

Peter Schrager reports that the Panthers are signing TE Dan Arnold to a two-year, $6 million contract on Friday.

Arnold, 26, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Platteville back in 2017. Unfortunately, New Orleans waived him with an injury designation soon after before cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Arnold returned to New Orleans for the 2018 season and was on and off of their active roster before eventually being claimed by the Cardinals in 2019.

Arnold was an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Arnold appeared in all 16 games for the Cardinals and caught 31 passes for 438 yards receiving and four touchdowns.