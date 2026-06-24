NFC Notes: Cam Jordan, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield isn’t taking too kindly to questions about whether he will start the first game of the season.

“I started every game last year … the last three years,” Mayfield said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “I don’t know if that should ever be a question.”

“No, pretty much the same, but for me, like I told you guys, it’s not going to affect how I approach this,” Mayfield added. “Things will happen when they should, but for now I’m worried about getting better each day, finishing minicamp and finishing this offseason program the right way, going into training camp. Just handling it one day at a time.”

Panthers

The Panthers signed OT Rasheed Walker to a one-year, $4 million deal after some speculated his price could go as high as $20 million per year. An AFC executive says that price tag was never on the table, but he admitted he didn’t expect Walker to sign for just $4 million.

“Nobody was paying him $20 million [a year], but no way I thought it would be that low,” an AFC executive said, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Capable tackles usually get way more than that. That’s a great deal for Carolina. I’m thinking many teams would have done that deal.”

Saints

The Saints brought back franchise legend DE Cameron Jordan for his 16th season with the team on a one-year deal. Jordan admitted he plans to treat 2026 like his final season.

“I’m going to treat it like it’s the final season, because I believe between God and my wife (Nikki), that’s the only two people that could get me back through,” Jordan said, via the team’s website.

“I definitely am going to take to this like every game is my last to ever play, and I’m going to be overly appreciative of all my teammates. I’ve got phenomenal teammates. All my teammates have been so locked in with me.”

Jordan made it clear that he never wanted to play anywhere else and that he would be a one-team player for New Orleans.

“What it comes down to is lifestyle. It’s the idea that I could have played for the same team for my entire career. The loyalty streak has always run deep with me, and I think a couple of years ago me and Mickey sat down and it was like, ‘Look, man, the way you’ve played, the way you’ve handled yourself, you’ll always have a job here.’ Now, it may not be what I think I’m worth or whatever it is, but it’s always been the idea that we’ve had an open line of communication.”

“This is where I wanted to be, and (I) got back here.”