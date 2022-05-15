Panthers Signing TE Jared Scott

Per Aaron Wilson, the Carolina Panthers are signing undrafted Idaho State TE Jared Scott to a contract after a successful tryout.

Scott played at both Prairie View A&M and Wyoming before transferring to Idaho State.

He was mainly a receiver at the college level but will likely be switching to tight end as he makes the transition to the NFL.

During his five-year college career, Scott caught 65 passes for 785 yards and nine touchdowns.