Panthers Signing WR Derek Wright & LB Chandler Wooten To PS

The Carolina Panthers are signing LB Chandler Wooten and WR Derek Wright to their practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.
Carolina’s practice squad now includes:
- G Deonte Brown
- RB Spencer Brown
- G J.D. DiRenzo
- LB Eku Leota
- C Justin McCray
- DB Mark Milton
- DB Eric Rowe
- DT Taylor Stallworth
- LB Jordan Thomas
- DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
- DE Raequan Williams
- OT David Sharpe
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- LB Chandler Wooten
- WR Derek Wright
Wooten, 24, wound up signing a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Auburn. Arizona opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and ended up signing onto the team’s practice squad.
From there, Wooten was signed off of the Cardinals’ practice squad by Carolina. Unfortunately, he was waived by the team earlier this week as part of their initial 53-man roster cut downs.
In 2022, Wooten appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle and a forced fumble.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!