Panthers Signing WR Derek Wright & LB Chandler Wooten To PS

By
Tony Williams
-

The Carolina Panthers are signing LB Chandler Wooten and WR Derek Wright to their practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

Panthers Helmets

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

  1. G Deonte Brown
  2. RB Spencer Brown
  3. G J.D. DiRenzo
  4. LB Eku Leota
  5. C Justin McCray
  6. DB Mark Milton
  7. DB Eric Rowe
  8. DT Taylor Stallworth
  9. LB Jordan Thomas
  10. DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
  11. DE Raequan Williams
  12. OT David Sharpe
  13. RB Jashaun Corbin
  14. LB Chandler Wooten
  15. WR Derek Wright

Wooten, 24, wound up signing a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Auburn. Arizona opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and ended up signing onto the team’s practice squad.

From there, Wooten was signed off of the Cardinals’ practice squad by Carolina. Unfortunately, he was waived by the team earlier this week as part of their initial 53-man roster cut downs.

In 2022, Wooten appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle and a forced fumble.

