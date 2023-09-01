Panthers Signing WR Derek Wright & LB Chandler Wooten To PS

The Carolina Panthers are signing LB Chandler Wooten and WR Derek Wright to their practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

G Deonte Brown RB Spencer Brown G J.D. DiRenzo LB Eku Leota C Justin McCray DB Mark Milton DB Eric Rowe DT Taylor Stallworth LB Jordan Thomas DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver DE Raequan Williams OT David Sharpe RB Jashaun Corbin LB Chandler Wooten WR Derek Wright

Wooten, 24, wound up signing a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Auburn. Arizona opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and ended up signing onto the team’s practice squad.

From there, Wooten was signed off of the Cardinals’ practice squad by Carolina. Unfortunately, he was waived by the team earlier this week as part of their initial 53-man roster cut downs.

In 2022, Wooten appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle and a forced fumble.