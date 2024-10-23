Panthers Starting Bryce Young In Week 8 After Andy Dalton Sprained Thumb

Panthers HC Dave Canales announced the team will start QB Bryce Young this week against the Broncos, via Darin Gantt.

Veteran QB Andy Dalton sprained his thumb in the car accident yesterday. Canales said the hope is Dalton will be available as the backup but he’s not healthy enough to start.

Young has only seen a few snaps of mop-up duty since being benched after Week 2.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Young has appeared in four games for the Panthers and completed 37 of 65 pass attempts (56.9 percent) for 299 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added five rush attempts for 18 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Panthers quarterback situation as the news is available.