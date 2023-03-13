Panthers Tender Offer To RFA S Sam Franklin

The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday that they have tendered an offer to RFA S Sam Franklin.

Franklin, 27, went undrafted out of Temple in 2020 before signing with the Panthers.

He wound up making the active roster and appeared in 14 games for the team during the 2020 season.

In 2022, Franklin appeared in 17 games and made one start for the Panthers, recording 20 tackles and one forced fumble.