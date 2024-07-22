Panthers To Host CB Jerry Jacobs For Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers will host CB Jerry Jacobs for a free agent visit later this week.

Jacobs has had an extensive free agent tour and has visited with three other teams, that we know of, already.

The Lions elected to let him walk instead of tendering him as a restricted free agent.

Jacobs, 26, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2021 before catching on with the Lions and making the 53-man roster ahead of the season.

He played out his standard three-year undrafted rookie contract and was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2024, but Detroit declined to tender him a contract.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Lions. He recorded 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.