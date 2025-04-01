NFC Notes: Brandin Cooks, Raheem Morris, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons Raheem Morris does not expect QB Kirk Cousins to be at OTAs: “I’m not going to be foolish to think that he’s going to show up for voluntary work.” ( HCdoes not expect QBto be at OTAs: “I’m not going to be foolish to think that he’s going to show up for voluntary work.” ( Marc Raimondi

Morris revealed that S DeMarcco Hellams should be ready for OTAs. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

should be ready for OTAs. (D. Orlando Ledbetter) Morris said cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips III can play inside and outside: “We’re going to give it a rip (inside) for Phillips. Something he’s working on right now.” (Ledbetter)

and can play inside and outside: “We’re going to give it a rip (inside) for Phillips. Something he’s working on right now.” (Ledbetter) At center, Morris said the team is comfortable with Ryan Neuzil , who will have to compete to win the starting job after playing 8 games last season. (Ledbetter)

, who will have to compete to win the starting job after playing 8 games last season. (Ledbetter) Texas OT Kelvin Banks had a private workout with the Atlanta Falcons. (Brian Davis)

Panthers

When asked about the possibility of adding an offensive playmaker in the draft, Panthers HC Dave Canales said: “We’d love to. What we did in free agency allows us to take the best available.” (Joe Person)

said: “We’d love to. What we did in free agency allows us to take the best available.” (Joe Person) Canales called LT Ikem Ekwonu a dominant run blocker and a reliable pass protector, who admittedly needs to improve hand placement. (Mike Kaye)

a dominant run blocker and a reliable pass protector, who admittedly needs to improve hand placement. (Mike Kaye) Texas WR Matthew Golden had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Joe Person)

Saints

The Saints brought back WR Brandin Cooks this offseason after eight seasons apart when he was traded during his first stint with the team. Heading into his age-32 season, Cooks feels he has plenty left in the tank because of the time and resources he has invested into his physical health this offseason.

“I’m always investing in my body,” Cooks said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “I got some injections, like Regenokine, stem cell. … I look at it as maintenance. I was told it would be maintenance and wrong timing I guess. And that happened. And then I had to get it cleaned out from the infection.”

Despite being traded from New Orleans on his rookie deal, Cooks is happy they didn’t burn any relationship bridges so this reunion was able to happen.

“I say this more so, just from a confidence level, not overconfident, but I believe what I bring to a team and I wasn’t surprised that Saints and others wanted to sign me. Mickey and I have got a lot of respect for one another … It’s just all part of it. … I was young, I was a kid back then and I don’t regret anything. I truly don’t. I’ve left and had a lot of success. They had a lot of success and it’s just great that you can point to an example where truly a bridge isn’t burned because obviously if that was the case, they wouldn’t be calling back and I wouldn’t be going back.”

Saints HC Kellen Moore said Dillon Radunz could compete for the starting LG spot. (Katherine Terrell)

said could compete for the starting LG spot. (Katherine Terrell) Moore added that they still see Taliese Fuaga as a left tackle. (Terrell)