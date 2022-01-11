Panthers To Interview Vikings OC Klint Kubiak For Offensive Coordinator Job

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Panthers plan to interview Vikings OC Klint Kubiak for their opening offensive coordinator job.

Carolina reportedly plans to interview Texans QBs coach Pep Hamilton for the job while others such as former Texans HC Bill O’Brien, former Washington HC Jay Gruden and Rams OC Kevin O’Connell have come up as possibilities.

The Panthers and HC Matt Rhule really need to get their offense figured out and this hire will very likely go a long way towards determining whether Rhule remainin Carolina beyond the 2022 season.

Kubiak, 34, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator last year.