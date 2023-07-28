Panthers Waive RB Tiyon Evans

The Carolina Panthers announce they have officially waived RB Tiyon Evans.

Evans, 21, wound up going undrafted out of Louisville a few months ago. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams, but was waived in June.

Evans began his college career at Hutchinson Community College (Kan) before transferring to Tennessee for the 2021 season. From there, he transferred to Louisville.

For his college career, Evans rushed for 1,050 yards on 164 carries (6.4 YPC)

to go along with 10 receptions for 87 yards receiving and 13 total touchdowns.