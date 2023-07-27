Panthers WR Marquez Stevenson Reverts To PUP List

Panthers WR Marquez Stevenson officially cleared waivers on Thursday and reverted to the team’s PUP list.

Stevenson, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.

The Bills released him during his second season, however. After a brief stint on the practice squad, Stevenson was cut again and landed with the Browns on their practice squad.

The Panthers signed Stevenson before waiving him with a failed physical designation yesterday.

In 2021, Stevenson appeared in five games for the Bills but was not targeted on offense. He added 165 kickoff return yards and 132 punt return yards on special teams.

During his four-year college career, Stevenson recorded 147 receptions for 2,269 yards (15.4 YPC) and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed 26 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns in 32 games.