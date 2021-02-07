Patrick Mahomes Expected To Have Toe Surgery Following Super Bowl

According to Ian Rapoport, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is expected to see a foot specialist following the Super Bowl to have surgery on his injured toe.

Mahomes played through the toe injury in the AFC Championship game but it’s a significant enough ailment that won’t heal on its own without surgery, per Rapoport.

However, Mahomes will push through the injury to play for the Super Bowl tonight. It’ll be interesting to see how much it affects his mobility.

“Having these two weeks to let it rest and heal up,” he said earlier this week, “especially being almost three weeks, over three weeks away from the injury itself. If you look at those type of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline. Definitely every single day that I get to rest it, makes it better.”