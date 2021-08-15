Patriots Activate LB Chase Winovich From PUP List

The New England Patriots have activated DE Chase Winovich from the PUP list on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Winovich, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that includes a $994,506 signing bonus.

In 2020, Winovich appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.