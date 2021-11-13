Patriots Activate OT Trent Brown, Place LB Jamie Collins On IR Among Other Moves

The New England Patriots officially activated OT Trent Brown from injured reserve and placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve.

The Patriots also elevated TE Matt LaCosse and OLB Tashawn Bower from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Brown, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap.

Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas traded Brown back to the Patriots this past March. He landed on the injured reserve last month.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in one game for the Patriots.

Collins, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. The Patriots traded him to the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016 and he later agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract.

However, the Browns cut Colllins loose in 2019 and he returned to New England soon after. The Lions opted to sign Collins to a three-year, $30 million contract that included $18 million fully guaranteed last year.

Back in March, Collins agreed to a restructured contract that reduced his salary. The Lions opted to release him a few weeks ago after no trade surfaced and he returned to the Patriots soon after.

In 2021, Collins has appeared in seven games for the Lions and Patriots and recorded 17 tackles, one sack, an interception, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.