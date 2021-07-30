Patriots Activate RB Rhamondre Stevenson From NFI List

The New England Patriots officially activated rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson from the non-football injury list on Friday.

Stevenson, 23, led Oklahoma in rushing during the 2020 seasons despite being suspended for the first five games.

Stevenson is expected to sign a four-year, $4,229,057 contract that includes a $749,057 signing bonus.

During his two-year career at Oklahoma, Stevenson carried 165 times for 1,180 yards (7.2 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 298 yards.