Patriots Activate RB Rhamondre Stevenson From NFI List

The New England Patriots officially activated rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson from the non-football injury list on Friday.
Stevenson, 23, led Oklahoma in rushing during the 2020 seasons despite being suspended for the first five games.
Stevenson is expected to sign a four-year, $4,229,057 contract that includes a $749,057 signing bonus.
During his two-year career at Oklahoma, Stevenson carried 165 times for 1,180 yards (7.2 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 298 yards.
