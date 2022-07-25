Patriots Activating LB Raekwon McMillan From PUP List

The New England Patriots activated LB Raekwon McMillan from the active PUP list on Monday, per Mike Reiss.

McMillan’s stay on the list was short-lived and he’s now cleared to begin practicing.

McMillan, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders in 2020 as part of a pick swap.

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532 that included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last March and followed that up with a one-year extension in September despite tearing his ACL in August.

In 2020, McMillan appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 16 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.