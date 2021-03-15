Patriots Agree To Four-Year, $50M Deal With TE Jonnu Smith

Adam Schefter reports that Titans’ TE Jonnu Smith has reached an agreement with the Patriots on a four–year, $50 million deal that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed.

Smith was one of the best offensive free agents available this year and fits a major need for the Patriots’ offense.

The Titans were reportedly prepared to lose Smith in free agency, so this isn’t a huge surprise from their end.

Smith, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract and is now testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Titans and caught 41 passes for 448 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for four yards and a touchdown.

