Patriots Agree To Terms With OT Chukwuma Okorafor

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have agreed to terms on a contract to sign OT Chukwuma Okorafor.

Okorafor, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.4 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he agreed to a three-year, $29.25 million deal with Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Steelers elected to cut Okorafor loose in recent weeks in a move that freed up $8,750,000 while creating $3,083,334 in dead money.

In 2023, Okorafor appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and made seven starts for them across the offensive line.