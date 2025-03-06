Patriots & Chiefs Preparing To Make Run At Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley

According to several different reports, including from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed and Andrew Callahan, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots have a ton of interest in Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley as a free agent.

Nate Taylor reports the Chiefs are also looking hard at Stanley as a solution at left tackle, and the trade of veteran G Joe Thuney was done in part to free up money to pursue Stanley.

This is assuming Stanley is even available of course, as the Ravens have expressed a ton of optimism in their chances of keeping him in the fold.

Fowler says people around the league are projecting Stanley to land a deal in the range of $21 million to $23 million a season. New England is in a much better spot to be able to afford that than Baltimore.

Reiss, Kyed and Callahan all note New England plans to attack both sides of the line of scrimmage in free agency this year.

Stanley agreed to a pay cut with the Ravens last year which also set up his contract to expire this offseason. After a few years of battling injuries, Stanley started all 17 games in 2024 and was solid.

If he reaches free agency, he’d likely have a strong market given the shortage of quality left tackles around the league. That’s also why the Ravens are highly motivated to keep him.

Stanley, 30, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $20.84 million and was playing out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option included in his contract when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that includes $70,866,000 in total guarantees.

Stanley agreed to a $7.5 million pay cut in 2024 in exchange for shortening his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Stanley appeared in and started all 17 games for the Ravens at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 37 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.