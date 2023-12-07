Patriots Claim LB Christian Elliss Off Waivers From Eagles

The New England Patriots officially claimed LB Christian Elliss off of waivers from the Eagles on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The move has been deferred until Friday, given that the Patriots are playing their Week 14 game tonight.

Elliss, 24, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad in September 2021 and he was on and off their taxi squad.

Philadelphia waived Elliss on Wednesday.

In 2023, Elliss has appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 tackles and two tackles for loss.