Patriots Could Re-Sign CB J.C. Jackson Later This Year

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots and CB J.C. Jackson have a mutual interest in a potential return.
Fowler adds Jackson could be re-signed somewhere “down the line,” so both parties may take some time before making a decision.
Jackson, 28, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year restricted free-agent contract worth $3.384 million.
The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson and he later signed a five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million.
He was due a base salary of $12 million in 2023 and $12.375 million in 2024 when the Chargers traded him back to the Patriots for a late-round pick swap. New England cut him loose in recent weeks.
In 2023, Jackson appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and Patriots, recording 28 total tackles and one interception.
