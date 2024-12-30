Patriots Could Sit QB Drake Maye In Week 18?

During a press conference on Monday, Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said that “everything is in consideration” when it comes to holding QB Drake Maye out for Week 18.

The team is already committed to Maye as their quarterback for next season and could use the game to look at sixth-round QB Joe Milton, who has not played despite remaining on the roster this year.

Maye, 22, was a standout at North Carolina, earning first-team All-ACC honors and being named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022. The Patriots used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Maye.

He signed a four-year, $35,771,205 contract that includes a $22,835,422 signing bonus and will carry a $6,503,855 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Maye has appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed 54 times for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on the Patriots’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.