Patriots Elevate OL Bill Murray For Thursday Night Football

According to Field Yates, the Patriots elevated OL Bill Murray from their practice squad for Thursday Night Football.

Murray, 24, wound up going undrafted out of William & Mary in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Patriots. Unfortunately, Murray was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Patriots signed him to a futures deal back in January.

He’s bounced on and off New England’s practice squad this season.

Murray is yet to appear in his first NFL game or record any statistics.