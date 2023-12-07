Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham & RB Kevin Harris For Thursday Night Football

The New England Patriots elevated QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris to their active roster for Thursday’s game against the Steelers.

Cunningham, 25, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was brought back to the practice squad shortly after.

In 2023, Cunningham has appeared in one game for the Patriots, but has yet to complete a pass.

During his college career, Cunningham played five seasons and threw for 9,660 yards to go with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.