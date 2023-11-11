Patriots Elevating OT Conor McDermott & LB Calvin Munson

The Patriots announced on Saturday that they are elevating OT Conor McDermott and LB Calvin Munson this week.

McDermott, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019.

The Jets claimed McDermott off of waivers. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,535,028 including a signing bonus of $135,028 when the Jets signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

However, New York waived him last year and re-signed him to the practice squad. McDermott later joined the Patriots midseason and returned to New England on a new contract this past March.

In 2023, McDermott has appeared in one game for the Patriots.