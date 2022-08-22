Patriots Engaged In Trade Discussions Involving OT Isaiah Wynn

According to Albert Breer, the Patriots have been engaged in trade talks with other teams involving OT Isaiah Wynn.

Breer points out that Wynn’s fifth-year option of $10.413 million for the 2022 season has made it difficult to trade him.

Wynn skipped New England’s voluntary workouts back in June and changed positions from left to right tackle during mandatory minicamp.

Zack Cox of NESN also writes that Wynn has missed over a week with an undisclosed injury.

Wynn, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots out of Georgia back in 2018. He just finished out his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

The Patriots then picked up the fifth-year option on Wynn’s deal that will see him earn a salary of $10.413 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Wynn appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and made 15 starts at both tackle and guard.

