Patriots Getting Trade Calls On OT Isaiah Wynn

According to Mike Giardi, the Patriots are getting trade calls on OT Isaiah Wynn with the NFL trade deadline this coming Tuesday.

The former first-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract and was set to make $10.413 million under the fifth-year option entering the 2022 season.

However, he was moved over to right tackle and has struggled with the transition, being benched in recent weeks for veteran Marcus Cannon.

The Patriots had some trade talks involving Wynn back in August as well, so it seems like both sides are ready for a fresh start. It just remains to be seen if there’s a deal out there that makes sense for all parties. Wynn’s contract and injury history would be the main stumbling blocks.

Wynn, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots out of Georgia back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

The Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on Wynn's deal that will see him earn a salary of $10.413 million for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Wynn has appeared in six games for the Patriots and made six starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 59 tackle out of 77 qualifying players.

