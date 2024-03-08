Patriots Have Received Trade Calls For QB Mac Jones

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots appear open to trading QB Mac Jones and teams have called them to possibly acquire him.

Rapoport notes teams are already doing work on Jones.

Last month, it was reported New England was likely to trade Jones and give him a fresh start elsewhere this offseason.

Jones lost the starting job this past season and was demoted. Meanwhile, the Patriots have the No. 3 pick in the draft and are expected to heavily consider using it on a quarterback prospect.

It seems increasingly likely New England’s plans for the future won’t include Jones, despite that door remaining slightly cracked earlier this offseason.

Jones, 25, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and completed 64.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 96 yards.

We’ll have more on Jones and the Patriots as the news is available.