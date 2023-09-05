Patriots Hosted Nine Players For Workouts

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots hosted nine free agents for workouts on Tuesday.

The following is a full list of players who worked out for the team:

DB Caleb Biggers G Matt Farniok G Kyle Fuller DB William Hooper DT Phil Hoskins OT Alex Pihlstrom LB Brandon Smith LB Jordan Smith DB Rodarius Williams

Williams, 26, was selected in the sixth round by the Giants in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3,653,136 rookie contract with New York that included a $173,136 signing bonus.

He missed the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 5. The Giants opted to waive Williams yesterday.

In 2022, Williams appeared in three games for the Giants and made one start, recording 15 tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections.