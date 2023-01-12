Patriots In Discussions With Jerod Mayo On Contract Extension, Will Begin Interviewing OC Candidates Next Week

The New England Patriots have announced that they’ve begun discussions with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo on a contract extension that would “keep him with the team long-term.”

The team has also announced that they will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week.

The Patriots have made an announcement about their coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/uO3aXQ82as — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 12, 2023

Mayo’s name has come up for a number of teams in search of a defensive coordinator. The Panthers also requested to interview him for their vacant head coaching position.

Mayo, 36, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

He joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019 and has held the position ever since.