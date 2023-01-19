Patriots Interviewing Cardinals WR Coach Shawn Jefferson For OC

According to Josina Anderson, the Patriots have an interview scheduled with Cardinals associate HC and WR coach Shawn Jefferson on Friday for their offensive coordinator job.

Patriots HC Bill Belichick values familiarity for his coaches and Jefferson checks that box having played for the Patriots at one point.

Jefferson, 54, is a former ninth-round draft pick by the Chargers out of UCF back in 1991. After four seasons with San Diego, he went on to play for the Patriots, Falcons, and Lions.

He later began his coaching career with Detroit, spending six seasons with the team as an offensive assistant and wide receivers coach. Jefferson then coached wide receivers with the Titans, Dolphins, and Jets before joining the Cardinals coaching staff in 2021.

Jefferson is the father of Rams’ WR Van Jefferson and had 470 career receptions for 7,023 yards and 29 touchdowns.