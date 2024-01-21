Patriots Interviewing Rams QB Coach Zac Robinson Tuesday

According to Albert Breer, the Patriots will interview Rams QB coach Zac Robinson on Tuesday for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

New England is also interviewing Rams TE coach Nick Caley, among others, for the job.

Robinson is a hot candidate so far this cycle, with three requests to interview for offensive coordinator jobs.

Robinson, 37, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was their assistant receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach, once again, over the next two years. Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.