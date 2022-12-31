Patriots Make Four Moves Including Placing DB Jack Jones On IR

The New England Patriots made a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 17 game.

The full list includes:

Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve. Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely and TE Matt Sokol to their active roster. Patriots signed DB Tae Hayes to their active roster.

Jones, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

Jones signed a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that includes a signing bonus of $746,983.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six pass defenses.