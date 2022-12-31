Patriots Make Four Moves Including Placing DB Jack Jones On IR

The New England Patriots made a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 17 game.
The full list includes:
- Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve.
- Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely and TE Matt Sokol to their active roster.
- Patriots signed DB Tae Hayes to their active roster.
Jones, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.
Jones signed a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that includes a signing bonus of $746,983.
In 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six pass defenses.
