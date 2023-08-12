Patriots Make Four Roster Moves

Aaron Wilson reports that the Patriots are signing RB C.J. Marable and OT Micah Vanterpool to contracts.

The Patriots also waived LB Olakunle Fatukasi and ST Jourdan Heilig to make room for the new additions.

Marable, 24, was a three-year starter at Coastal Carolina and First Team All-Sun Belt in 2020. He wound up going undrafted this past April before signing a rookie contract with the Bears soon after.

Chicago opted to waive Marable a few months later.

In his four-year college career, Marable had 491 attempts for 2691 rushing yards (5.5 YPC) and 29 touchdowns. He also had 84 catches for 703 receiving yards (8.4 YPR) and 12 touchdowns.