Patriots No Longer Pursing Trade For Brandon Aiyuk

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots have decided to no longer explore any trade possibilities with the 49ers regarding WR Brandon Aiyuk after they initially inquired about a deal.

Schefter says that New England is “excited about their young receivers and want to focus on them.”

According to Matt Maiocco, the Patriots had an agreement in place with the 49ers along with a “large offer” to Aiyuk on the table, but he “did not show interest in going there.”

This leaves the Browns and Steelers as the two teams reportedly still in the mix for Aiyuk, assuming he’s even traded.

Last night, NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reported the Browns and Patriots had worked out the framework of a deal with San Francisco, with either Browns WR Amari Cooper or Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne included as a part of the package for Aiyuk.

Maiocco noted the Washington Commanders were also involved but Washington backed out of talks and Pittsburgh was not willing to meet San Francisco’s asking price.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

For more on the developing situation with Aiyuk, check out our Latest On Brandon Aiyuk post.