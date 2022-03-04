Patriots Not Expected To Franchise CB J.C. Jackson, Should Generate ‘Significant Interest’

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are not expected to franchise CB J.C. Jackson before the upcoming deadline, which means he’s likely to hit the open market later this month.

According to Rapoport, Jackson is expected to garner “significant interest” this offseason from other teams.

Jackson said a few weeks ago that he would be willing to play under the franchise tag in 2022.

“I love the game,” Jackson said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports. “If they tag me, I’m gonna go out there and play.”

Jackson mentioned that the organization approached him about a contract extension during the season, but he wanted to focus on playing at the time.

“It was all positive things,” Jackson said. “I wanted to focus on ball at the time. I wanted to finish the season the right way. I didn’t really come back to them on it.”

Jackson added that the Patriots have not gotten back in touch with him regarding contract negotiations.

“I guess they feel like they don’t need me,” Jackson said. “I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me.”

According to Mike Giardi, the Patriots’ offer to Jackson during the 2021 season was essentially a “non-starter” and a “hometown discount” type of contract.

Giardi expects Jackson to receive a big contract on the open market and thinks that the cornerback would like to be paid in the “top-five” range at the position, which would cost them at least $17.45 million per year.

The franchise tag for Jackson would cost the Patriots $17.295 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

Jackson, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year contract worth $3.384 million.

Jackson is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in all 17 games and recorded 58 total tackles, two tackles for loss, eight interceptions, one fumble recovery, 23 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.

