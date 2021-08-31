Patriots Officially Cut 21 Players

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players.

The full list of cuts includes:

Other roster moves:

LB Anfernee Jennings on injured reserve QB Jarrett Stidham, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Terez Hall, DT Byron Cowart – physically unable to perform list S Joshuah Bledsoe and LB Cameron McGrone – non-football injury list

Newton, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $118.47 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed and set to make base salaries of $16.2 million and $18.6 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Panthers cut him this offseason.

The Patriots later signed Newton to a one-year deal in June of last year and returned to New England on another one-year contract this past March.

In 2020, Newton appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,415 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 513 yards and 12 touchdowns.