Patriots Open To Trading Down From No. 3 Overall?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has been hearing “a bit of buzz” about the Patriots’ No. 3 overall pick.

While the Patriots could clearly use a quarterback, Graziano mentions that people around the NFL believe New England is open to trading the pick and moving back while addressing quarterback in free agency.

Should the Patriots look to trade the No. 3 pick, Graziano tosses out the Falcons (No. 8 overall) and the Vikings (No. 11 overall) as two teams to watch as teams who could move up for a quarterback.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network believes we could see 4-5 teams looking to trade up for a quarterback this year. Jeremiah adds that teams “aren’t excited” about next year’s quarterback class.

The consensus belief right now is that the Bears will open the draft by selecting Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall.

From there, the Commanders could very well take their preference of Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, which would leave the Patriots in position to auction off whoever is left from the top three quarterbacks.

This would allow the Patriots to recoup a good return for the No. 3 pick and then build around whoever they bring in to play quarterback.

The best available free agent quarterback options include Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield and likely Russell Wilson once his situation is sorted out with the Broncos.

It’s worth mentioning that the Bears will likely make Justin Fields available for trade this offseason, so there would be options should New England pass on a quarterback earlier on.