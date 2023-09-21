Patriots Placing DB Marcus Jones On IR With Torn Labrum

Patriots DB Marcus Jones suffered a torn laburn and will go on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport.

New England signed QB Will Grier to their active roster on Thursday, so Jones heading to the IR will be the corresponding move for that transaction.

Jones, 24, was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Patriots out of Houston. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5.2 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in two games for the Patriots, making one start. He’s tallied five total tackles, including a fumble recovery. He’s also added three returns for 21 yards on special teams.