Patriots Placing RB Rhamondre Stevenson On COVID-19 List

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots are placing RB Rhamondre Stevenson on the COVID-19 list.

Stevenson, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4,229,057 rookie contract that includes a $749,057 signing bonus.

In 2021, Stevenson has appeared in 10 games and recorded 110 rush attempts for 465 yards (4.2 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 13 receptions for 121 yards (9.3 YPC).