Patriots Promoting C/G James Ferentz To Active Roster

Mike Reiss reports that the Patriots are promoting C/G James Ferentz to their active roster, which had an open spot.

Ferentz, 32, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2014. He later signed on with the Texans.

Ferentz spent a few years with the Broncos before joining the Patriots in 2017. Since then, he’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2021, Ferentz played in three games for the Patriots, including two starts.