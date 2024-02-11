Patriots QB Mac Jones Likely To Be Traded This Offseason

According to a report from NFL Media, the Patriots are likely to trade QB Mac Jones and give him a fresh start elsewhere this offseason.

Jones lost the starting job this past season and was demoted. Meanwhile, the Patriots have the No. 3 pick in the draft and are expected to heavily consider using it on a quarterback prospect.

USC QB Caleb Williams, North Carolina QB Drake Maye and LSU QB Jayden Daniels are all widely believed to be in the mix to go top-three this April.

However, the Patriots have options which could include trading the pick for a haul to a quarterback-needy team if they don’t like the prospect who’s available at their pick. New England could then sign, trade or draft a different starter for 2024.

What does seem increasingly likely is the Patriots’ plans for the future won’t include Jones, despite that door remaining slightly cracked earlier this offseason.

Jones, 25, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and completed 64.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 96 yards.

We’ll have more on Jones and the Patriots as the news is available.