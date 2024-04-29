BREAKING: Patriots Extend DT Christian Barmore

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots have agreed to terms on a contract extension with DT Christian Barmore.

Adam Schefter reports it’s a four-year deal with a maximum value of $92 million. Jeremy Fowler adds the deal includes $41.8 million guaranteed.

Getting a deal done with Barmore has been one of the Patriots’ priorities in recent weeks and he’s the latest defensive tackle to cash in with a big deal.

Barmore, 24, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $1.822 million in 2024.

In 2023, Barmore appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.