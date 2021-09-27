Patriots RB James White Out Indefinitely Following Hip Subluxation

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Patriots RB James White is out indefinitely after suffering a hip subluxation in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

White had to be carted off following the injury, which could end up being quite serious. Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick subluxated his hip in Week 1 and is out for eight weeks, while Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had a similar injury his final year at Alabama.

White, 29, is a former fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,617,088 rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million extension with the Patriots back in 2017.

White made a base salary of $3 million in 2020 before agreeing on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Patriots in 2021 that is fully guaranteed.

In 2021, White has appeared in three games for the Patriots and rushed nine times for 32 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught 12 passes for 94 yards.