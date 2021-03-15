Patriots Re-Sign DL Carl Davis

The New England Patriots announced Monday that they have re-signed DL Carl Davis to a contract.

Davis, 29, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.

Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster.

From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster last year.

In 2020, Davis appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded three tackles and no sacks.