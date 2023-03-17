Patriots Re-Sign DT Daniel Ekuale

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have re-signed DT Daniel Ekuale to a contract on Friday.

Ekuale, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Ekuale re-signed to a futures deal with Cleveland the following offseason but was among their final roster cuts and quickly caught on with the Jaguars.

From there, the Patriots signed Ekuale to their practice squad where he spent time on and off the active roster throughout the 2021 season. He returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Daniel Ekuale appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and recorded 14 tackles, two sacks and a pass defense.