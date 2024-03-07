Patriots Re-Sign ERFA CB Alex Austin

Patriots’ exclusive rights free agent CB Alex Austin announced he’s re-signed with New England on Thursday.

It’s official.. I’m back for another one!! Can’t wait to turn up with y’all this season… Let’s run it! #ForeverNE 💙❤️ — Alex Austin (@kinnggalex) March 7, 2024

Austin, 22, was a three-year starter at Oregon State and was twice named honorable mention All-PAC 12. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.917 million rookie contract when the Bills waived him coming out of the preseason. He was claimed by the Texans before later being waived again and joining the practice squad. New England signed him to a contract in November.

In 2023, Austin appeared in three games for the Texans and five games for the Patriots, recording nine tackles, one interception, and two pass defenses.