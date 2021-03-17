Patriots Re-Sign S Cody Davis To Two-Year Deal

Patriots S Cody Davis is re-signing with the team on a two-year deal, according to his son and budding reporter Kane Davis.

👀 First reported by NFL Family Insider Kane Davis pic.twitter.com/puscddVFDw — Cody Davis (@CodyDavis) March 17, 2021

Davis is primarily a special teams player but Patriots HC Bill Belichick puts a high value on those.

Davis, 31, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2013. He finished out his two-year, $2.91 million contract before agreeing to a new two-year extension with the Rams.

After four years with the Rams, Davis signed on with the Jaguars on a two-year deal. The Patriots signed him to a one-year deal for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded four tackles.