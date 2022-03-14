Patriots Re-Signing WR Matthew Slater To One-Year, $2.62M Deal

Field Yates reports that the Patriots are re-signing WR Matthew Slater to a one-year, $2.62 million contract.

Slater, 36, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. He’s played his entire NFL career with the Patriots and is a ten-time Pro Bowl selection.

Slater signed a two-year contract with New England in 2018, which included a team option for the 2019 season. He then signed a two-year extension with the team back in 2020.

In 2021, Slater played in all 17 games for New England, contributing heavily as the Patriots gunner on special teams.