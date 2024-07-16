Patriots Recently Inquired About Brandon Aiyuk & Were Rebuffed

According to Josina Anderson, the Patriots reached out about a trade for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk over the last couple of weeks but were told he isn’t being moved.

Tom Pelissero reported at the end of June that the team had no plans to trade Aiyuk after having a positive meeting with the veteran wide receiver.

Aiyuk requested the meeting after contract talks between the two sides reportedly stalled and he made headlines after posting a TikTok saying the 49ers told him they didn’t want him back.

However, the two sides have not made any progress on extension talks since May. Several reports have said that while San Francisco does want to keep Aiyuk on a long-term deal, so far the 49ers haven’t been willing to meet the market. Aiyuk sees himself as a top-ten receiver and wants to be paid accordingly.

The 49ers’ best offer to Aiyuk is reportedly at $26 million per year. That sum would slot Aiyuk eighth among all wideouts in average annual salary, ahead of Eagles WR DeVonta Smith but behind Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle. All signed new deals this offseason.

Aiyuk skipped mandatory minicamp, putting himself liable for fines of up to $104,259. The 49ers rebuffed trade interest in Aiyuk during the draft but have gotten no closer to a deal since then, leading Aiyuk to request a trade in July.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We will have more news on Aiyuk as it becomes available.